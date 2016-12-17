Dec172016December 17, 2016December 17, 2016NoCommentby Administrator

10 dead following an accident in Jaffna

Posted in Local News

Bus and van collision in Jaffna

At least 10 persons were killed and several others wounded following an accident involving a van and a bus in Chavakachcheri, Jaffna.

Police said that a SLTB bus traveling from Jaffna to Vavuniya had collided head-on with a van traveling from Colombo to Jaffna at around 1.00pm today (17).

The bodies of the deceased have been placed at the Chavakachcheri Hospital while 6 individuals who were traveling in the SLTB bus are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna hospital.