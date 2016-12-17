10 dead following an accident in Jaffna

At least 10 persons were killed and several others wounded following an accident involving a van and a bus in Chavakachcheri, Jaffna.

Police said that a SLTB bus traveling from Jaffna to Vavuniya had collided head-on with a van traveling from Colombo to Jaffna at around 1.00pm today (17).

The bodies of the deceased have been placed at the Chavakachcheri Hospital while 6 individuals who were traveling in the SLTB bus are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna hospital.