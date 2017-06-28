154 arrested for illegal dumping of garbage

Police have arrested 154 individuals who were caught dumping garbage without permission in the Western Province.

The aforementioned individuals were arrested as a result of a series of raids that were conducted in the regions of Colombo-North, Central Colombo, Colombo-South, Nugegoda, Galkissa, Gampaha, Kelaniya, Negombo, Kalutara and Panadura.

The Police Media Spokesperson’s Office stated that the raids were conducted with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Army.

The highest number of individuals – 35 – was arrested from Nugegoda, Police stated.

Meanwhile, 25 have been arrested from Gampaha and 27 from Kelaniya.

Police reported that court cases had been filed against the relevant individuals, and added that more raids would be conducted in future.

