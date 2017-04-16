2 Sri Lankans arrested for smuggling gold in Mumbai

The Indian Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai customs on Sunday arrested two Sri Lankan passengers for smuggling 25 gold bars from Dubai.

42-year-old Jameer Abdul Wahid and 48-year-old Althaf Sahul Hameed arrived from Dubai by the Emirates Airlines flight EK508 and were intercepted in the arrival hall of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Their personal search resulted in the recovery of 25 gold bars weighing 2915 grams valued at Rs. 87,45,000. The said gold bars were concealed in the rectum of their body.

They are frequent fliers to India and are in trading activities in textile material, readymade garments and cosmetics.

