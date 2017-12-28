2017 A/L exam: Best results in the island

The Department of Examinations says that a total of 163,104 students who sat for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination this year have gained entrance to universities, as per the results released online last night.

Meanwhile the results of 205 students have been suspended.

The department also announced that the closing date for resurrections is January 15, 2018. Therefore applications to scrutinise 2017 A/L results should be forwarded to the Examinations Department before that date.

Island best results of 2017 G.C.E Advanced Level examination:

Bio Science

Dilini Sandunika – Sujatha Vidyalaya, Matara

Physical Science

Sridharan Duwarakan – Hartley College, Point Pedro

Commerce

Dulani Rasanthika – Sujatha Vidyalaya, Matara

Arts

Ven. Pathberiye Munindawansha Thero – Saddharmalankara Piriven, Ratnapura

(Ada Derana)