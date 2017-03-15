25 Sri Lankan asylum seekers deported from Australia

Twenty- Five Sri Lankan nationals who had been deported from Australia as they had attempted to illegally, arrived in Sri Lanka earlier today (15), police reveal.

Airport officials said three women were among the deportees, who had flown to Malaysia and attempted to migrate to Australia illegally.

The Sri Lankan asylum seekers were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the airport.

The individuals are believed to be residents of the Vavuniya, Mannar, and Kilinochchi areas.

Police added that further investigations on the incident have gotten underway.