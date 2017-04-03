53 medicines to expire: SPC denies reports

State Pharmaceutical Corporation Managing Director H.M.M. Rumie denied the reports that 53 varieties of medicines imported by the Corporation will expire between March and September.

“Only one injection which is used for cancer will expire between March and September. It is difficult to decide the demand of such medicines early and it is our duty to maintain the required stock”, he added.

According to him, when price control was introduced on 48 drugs, SPC had to maintain adequate stocks.

The shelf-life of most medicines is about two years. But some of the medicines have a shelf – life of 12 to 18 months, said Rumie.

(Government News Portal)