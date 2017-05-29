Air Force helicopter in Baddegama crashes
Posted in Local News
An Air Force helicopter, involved in the relief effort has crashed in Baddegama this morning, Air Force Spokesman said.
The Spokesperson stated that no casualties have been reported and that all crew members have been moved to safety.
President Maithripala Sirisena has also spoken to the pilot of the helicopter that had crashed, and conveyed his appreciation for their brave efforts in distributing goods to the flooded villages.
(Source: Ada Derana / Pix by Social Media)
It appears AF Helicopters are not being maintained to standards following the eradication of the Tamil menace in 2009.
When active, the Tamils shot down many helicopters and MIG’s. But now, these craft are shooting themselves down!
then as now the airforce served as a back up and not active duty for the simple reason that there were only a handful. now as then they did an admirable job in salvage operations did not employed in tactical operations for ,most tamils who could contrive to workout an asylum did so the others fled to Sinhala areas leaving P and his boys to do all the dirty work!