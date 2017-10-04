Alleged misappropriation of Rs. 21 million of Brian Shaddick

The indictments filed against Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader MP Udaya Gammanpila and another accused for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 21 million following their alleged fraudulent share transaction that took place in 2000 were read out at the Colombo High Court yesterday.

The charges on the indictments were read out to the accused in open court and defence counsel appearing for Udaya Gammanpila and Sydney Jayasinghe informed High Court that their clients were not pleading guilty to the charges.

When the case came up before High Court Judge A.A.R. Heiyanthuduwa, complainant, Australian businessman Brian Shadick gave evidence regarding the case. The witness is to continue giving evidence and the case was fixed for further trial on October 13.

The High Court issued an order directing the Immigration and Emigration Controller that travel details pertaining to Australian businessman Brian Shaddick be given to defence in order to ensure a fair trial. Two accused Udaya Gammanpila and Sydney Jayasinghe are currently on bail.

The Attorney General (AG) alleged that MP Udaya Gammanpila has cheated Rs. 20 million and misappropriated another Rs. 21 million along with Sydney Jayasinghe, the second accused when selling shares of Digital Nominees to a businessman called Dhammika Perera.The AG further charged that the alleged business transaction had taken place using a fraudulent power of attorney to sell shares belonging to Australian businessman Brian Shadick.

The AG has listed 20 persons as the witnesses in the case and named 16 documents as production items of the case. MP Gammanpila was arrested in this regard on June 18, 2016.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris appeared for the Attorney General.

President’s Counsel Jayantha Weerasinghe with Shavindra Fernando and senior counsel Nalinda Indatissa appeared for the accused.

(Source: Daily News – By Lakmal Sooriyagoda)