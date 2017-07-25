Another GMOA strike today

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday decided to launch a token strike from 8 am today, GMOA Media Spokesman Dr. Samatha Ananda said.

Addressing a press conference at the GMOA Head Quarters in Colombo last evening, he said that the strike will have no impact on dengue treatment, cancer hospitals, maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, dialysis units and emergency treatment units.

According to Dr. Ananda, their demands include taking legal action against all persons connected to the alleged abduction attempt. The details of the white van NP-0410 had been revealed by the media. Dr. Ananda said that the other demands include giving an assurance that similar actions would not take place in the future,apologising for the abduction attempt and suppression of unarmed students and releasing all university students now in custody without any charges.

In addition to these demands, the Government should have give a written assurance by yesterday (July 24) for appointing a President for the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) acceptable to the SLMC, declaring the final decision on gazetting the ‘Minimum Standards of Medical Education’ and releasing a legal document discontinuing recruiting students to SAITM and offering them degrees, he added.

(Source: Daily News – By Nadira Gunatilleke)