Aravinda de Silva to return as Sri Lanka cricket team advisor post India trashing?

Colombo: Aravinda de Silva could soon take up an advisory role with the Sri Lankan cricket team, as Sri Lanka Cricket is mulling over his name.

SLC is set to rope in the legendary cricketer after its national team suffered humiliating losses in all formats of the game, against India in a recent home tour.

According to Cricbuzz, SLC has managed to convince de Silva to come on board as an advisor, despite the former all-rounder not showing much interest in the role.

This will be the second time that de Silva will be handed the position after he resigned as the national team advisor in May.

Sri Lanka have so far endured torrid time this year. They toured South Africa in January this year, where they suffered a 3-0 clean sweep in Tests and were blanked 5-0 in ODIs. Their next loss came against Bangladesh, who beat them in a one-off Test.

The team suffered yet another embarrassing ODI series loss against Zimbabwe and then they were trashed by India 9-0 across all formats at home.

This has put the Emerald Islanders under pressure in terms of direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup.

De Silva’s first target will be to find an apt replacement for Graham Ford, who resigned from his post as the Sri Lanka coach, in June.

(Source: Deccan Chronicle)