Army camps won’t be removed endangering national security – President

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the army camps have not been removed in a way which will weaken the national security or will have an impact on the security forces.

The President said that the government has taken steps to release the lands, which were acquired during the war period for army camps, but lands not needed for the three Armed forces at present, we’re returned to the people in the North and East, and he also said that in the future too lands in that conditions will be released to those people.

President Sirisena made these remarks addressing the officers of the Sri Lanka Army at the auditorium of Army Hospital in Narahenpita recently.

It is significant that the President as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces addressed a representative gathering of more than 350 Commanding Officers (COs), Adjutants and Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of the Army, for the first time in the annals of the history of army.

Speaking further, the President said that not any type of investigation has been conducted by the present government regarding any of the war heroes who have involved in the war, and not any such investigation initiated in a way which will dishonour the war heroes.

However, the President said that currently investigations are being carried out regarding certain allegations after concluding the war, against certain army officers about some incidents taken place according to the needs of some politicians and on some incidents occurred as a result of personal relations. He also said that not a single allegation was leveled against the war heroes for doing the war, and emphasized that he will not allow any room to level allegations against the war heroes.

President Sirisena further said that if the officers who are in custody regarding the incident occurred as for the needs of the politicians going against the law of the country, moral values, freedom and democracy, proven before the court that they are not involved in those incidents they will be released by the courts and said that he vehemently rejected the allegation made by some section of the society in the political stage as there is a hunting of war heroes, and said that such war hero hunting will never done in the country.

The President appreciated the great service rendered by the Security Forces in the process of building reconciliation in the country and commended all the members of the Security Forces for their unlimited service in national disastrous situations of the country, even by endangering their lives.

He also pointed out the importance of national reconciliation policy in taking the country to prosperity under the concept of sustainable development. The President said that he expects the support of everybody to develop our country.

Similarly, the government worked with commitment during the past two and half years to provide all the benefits and facilities to the members of the security forces. Further, the government in the future too will work with commitment to provide benefits and ensure the welfare of the members of the security forces as well as the family members of the retired and disabled war heroes.

The President also joined with the military personnel in a cordial discussion.

An Army live telecast of the President’s speech was transmitted to all Security Force Headquarters, Divisions and other formations simultaneously covering more than 30,000 members of the Army across the country.

Kapila Waidyaratne, Secretary of Defence and the Commander of the Army Lieutenant, General Mahesh Senanayake were also present on this occasion.

(Government News Portal)