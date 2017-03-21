Assault on Keith Noyahr: CID arrests Army Corporal

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested a Corporal attached to the Army Intelligence Directorate, in connection with the assault on journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008.

Police media spokesman DIG Priyantha Jayakody said that the 34-year-old suspect, from Wegowwa, was arrested by the CID last night (20).

He will be produced at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today.

Five army personnel including a Major were previously arrested and remanded in connection with the case.

Noyahr, the former Deputy Editor of an English weekly newspaper, was abducted on May 22, 2008. A day later, he was dropped off near his residence, badly beaten up and bruised.

He spent days in the hospital after the attack before he left the country.

(Ada Derana)