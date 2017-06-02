Assistance of all politicians needed to implement Govt.’s comprehensive development plans – President
President Maithripala Sirisena says the people have to face disastrous situations like flooding and landslides because the politicians focus only on preferential vote base instead of development necessities.
He further said that people have to face this situation because some politicians work only to get votes at the next election and they do not provide assistance to implement development projects initiated by the Government.
President Sirisena said that even after painful and tragic experiences like this all the politicians should join to implement development plans of the Government while apprising the real circumstances to the public.
He made these remarks participating in a special District Coordination Committee meeting held at the Galle District Secretariat, yesterday (01).
During the meeting, the President said that many years ago, all the Governments were in power endeavored to implement development plans for Rathnapura, Kalutara and Galle districts after conducting feasibility reports, those attempts were unsuccessful due to the intervention of some politicians.
The President extended his gratitude towards all the media institutions, philanthropists and voluntary organizations for their contribution in providing relief measures for the affected people.
The President inquired into the progress of the programmes initiated to provide relief to the affected people in the Galle district and he instructed the officials to carry out relief work continuously for those in welfare centers.
The President instructed the officials to promptly implement the programme to rebuild the houses as the affected people could not shelter at the welfare centres for a long period and further instructed the officials to identify priorities when implementing these relief measures. He directed officials to take steps to supply the required water to clean the wells through water motors after the water level is low. He also instructed the officials to obtain the medicine required for the people, free of charge from the divisional health director.
He also instructed that the delivery of the dry rations and other goods among the people must be done without any intervention of politicians. “Those activities should be carried out by the District Secretary and government officers”, he said.
The President directed to the officials to provide a report on the urgent repairs to be done in the damaged schools, hospitals and roads in the district. He stated that the reconstructions of the semi-damaged houses should be done with assistance of the tri-forces and Civil Security Department.
Ministers Vajira Abeywardena, Gayantha Karunathilaka, Chandima Weerakkody, Deputy Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, Nishantha Muthuhettigama, Governor of the Southern Province Hemakumara Nanayakkara, Chief Minister Shan Vijayalal de Silva and the Secretary of Galle District joined this discussion.
The President, who met , the relief work officers of the district, commended their service rendered to the victims. President Sirisena handed over donation collected by the people for the flood victims to the Secretary of the Galle District.
(President’s Media)
If you want investors flocking to our country like Vietnam Turkey we must be prepared to burn coal and exposed the fraud committed on our country by roof top solar panel by obtaining from net meters whether they are obtaining kWh from the grid or whether they are giving kWh to the grid this should have been done in the 1st month
Sirisena ought to emphasize the fact they are there to serve the people any allegations against MPs must be investigated by a tribunal and if found guilty they should be evicted from teir representation.
Constitutional candidates should declare his and his families assets and income tax returns at least for the past five years before seeking nominations,
How can sirisena expect people to support thr government develoment when no one knows about the government development plan. This essentially garbage ….recall volkswagen project.
The current government wad elected to office to end corruption there was nothing beyond except the 100 day program, which then was a hailed as something unique. Several ministers were on the trail of Mahinda’s loot even people like mangala and sb. for some reason sirisena little to this! even after two years of bickering the government has come out with a policy beyond a program of constitutional reformation womething that no one was interested.
Meanwhile members whent on a robbing spree led by ravi and finally regardless of COPE ravi has been demoted and managala promoted and there would have been others in contention had been totally ignored.
Under these conditions can sirisena expect the cooeration he seeks to implement his fictional national develpment program