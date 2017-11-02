Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull arrives in Sri Lanka
Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning to mark the 70th anniversary of Australia-Sri Lanka bilateral relations.
According to BIA sources he was arrived at 7.10am by an Australian special flight boeing 737-707 (ASY-357) with a 13 minister deligation.
He arrived in the island for the brief visit while returning to Australia following visits to Israel and Palestine.
He is to meet President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today during his four hour visit and would discuss on strengthening economic links, defence engagement and on working together to combat trans-national crime particularly people-smuggling between the countries.
Prior to his visit, the Australian PM had said “this year marks the 70th anniversary of Australia’s bilateral relationship with Sri Lanka, and I am delighted to be able to visit Sri Lanka.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will leave for Austria at 12.15p.m. (T.K.G.Kapila)
This leader of racist Australia where Apartheid is practised on all migrants including the large number of Sinhala Buddhists who are predominantly toilet cleaners and labourers, is a JEW who has just visited Israel where he is seen kneeling with a skull cap.
He is so racist that he staying in our emerald isle for only 4 hours.
The Lilly White leader is seen talking to this Racist, wonder what language was used as the Lilly White is a bit of poor with the ‘kaduwa’.
Did the 2 leaders discuss the Australian Federal Police investigations related the Former Mahaweli Minister in the Paksa Regime being paid $2m for a consultancy contract to Australia’s SMEC company?
The World Ban has concluded investigations and blacklisted SMEC for corruption in SL and Bangla Desh.