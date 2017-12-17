Ban use of polythene for upcoming elections campaigns – President

President Maithripala Sirisena instructed the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) to ban the use of polythene during the upcoming election campaigns.

The President also instructed authorities to strictly enforce the laws against the people who violate the above mentioned ban on use of polythene.

President Sirisena furthermore briefed the Central Environmental Authority to inform the parties concerned about the matter calling a press briefing.

He gave these instructions during a meeting on streamlining waste management in local government bodies, held at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (14).

The President emphasized that under any circumstance the process of finding solutions for waste management could not be postponed and instructed relevant authorities to inform him speedily if there is any issue in this regard.

During this meeting it was also discussed regarding the progress made by already implemented waste management projects including the progress of purchasing tractors, following of guidelines for waste management and action plans at the national level for the solid waste management.

Discussions were also held regarding the current status of implementing cabinet decision regarding the management of using polythene and plastic.

Attention was also drawn regarding the establishment of a proper method for clinical waste management at hospitals and for electronic waste management.

Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Faizer Mustapha, Mr. Austin Fernando, Secretary to the President, Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government, Secretary to the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development and others participated in this meeting.

(President’s Media)