Belt & Road opens new era for China-Sri Lanka cooperation

The Beijing-proposed Belt and Road Initiative will open up a new era for Sri Lanka-China cooperation, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks in congratulatory messages he exchanged with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

In his message to Sirisena, Xi pointed out that since China and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations 60 years ago, the bilateral ties, to which he attaches great importance, have stood the test of an ever-changing international situation and achieved a healthy and smooth development.

Xi said that he appreciates Sri Lanka for its active participation in the Belt and Road Initiative.

“I am willing to work with you to consolidate political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and deepen people-to-people friendship” between the two countries, so as to inject new vigor and vitality into the China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership featuring sincere mutual assistance and enduring friendship,” Xi said.

Sirisena said since the two countries established diplomatic relations 60 years ago, their ties have gained constant and sound development, which were later upgraded to a strategic partnership.

The Sri Lankan president noted that his country is firmly dedicated to promoting its relations with China and that he believed on the basis of the ancient Maritime Silk Road, the Belt and Road Initiative will open up a new era for Sri Lanka-China cooperation.

(Source: China Daily)