Bond and PRECIFAC reports handed over to Speaker’s office

The Bond Commission report and PRECIFAC reports were handed over to the Speaker’s Office this morning.

The Speaker’s Office said that 26 copies (English) of the Bond Commission report and a summarized report and 34 copies (Sinhala) of the PRECIFAC report were handed over by a legal officer of the Presidential Secretariat to the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) handed over the report to the President on January 2, 2018.