Bond scams fatal blow to UNP – Mahinda

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday said that the unmanageable rising cost of living and the bond scams would seriously affect the UNP’s campaign at the forthcoming local government elections.

Rajapaksa said the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) would emerge victorious at the upcoming polls.

The former President said the UNP had received a fatal blow with the revelation of the bond scams.

The prices of essential commodities had skyrocketed and the government had failed to control it, he said.

(Source: The Island – By Norman Palihawadana)