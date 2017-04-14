Brings message of prosperity, unity to the nation: PM

Sinhala and Tamil New Year brings a message of prosperity and unity to the nation, acknowledging the role of the Sun in the agrarian society and its blessings towards a greater harvest, states Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in a Sinhala and Tamil New Year message.

The Prime Minister’s message adds: “It is also an occasion that strengthens ties between the Sinhalese and the Tamils, one that unites them and fosters a great degree of fellowship amidst shared customs and a reverence towards nature and its elements that are significant towards sustainable prosperity.

“The ancient customs and traditions of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year are closely tied to sustainable good practices that preserve and respect the environment around us – they encourage the younger generation to share the same values and preserve them for posterity. “May all Sri Lankans enjoy a blessed and a prosperous Sinhala and Tamil New Year,” the Prime Minister’s message adds.

(Source: Daily News)