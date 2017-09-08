Budget 2018 will be presented to Parliament on 9 November, Minister of Finance and Mass Media, Mangala Samaraweera said in Parliament yesterday.

The Minister made these remarks, while discussing the moving of amendments brought…… by the Opposition to the Inland Revenue (amendment) Bill, with Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and Joint Opposition MP Bandula Gunawardena.

MP Gunawardena was requesting more time to bring in amendments to the Bill when Minister Samaraweera pointed out that the Government was short of time.

“We are expecting to present Budget 2018 on 9 November and therefore this piece of legislation must be passed in Parliament as soon as possible,” he said.

Accordingly, the second reading debate would be taken up on 10 November.

(Source: Ceylon Today)