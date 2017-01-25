CAA earns an income of Rs 90.2 million as fines

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has earned an income of Rs 90.2 million as fines said the Chairman of CAA Hasitha Thilakaratne.

He said that this money was earned by conducting 21,819 raids by the officers of the Authority. Changing the price and selling goods, selling goods exceeding the controlled price, and cheating and lying to the consumers are among the offences which have been fined by the Authority.

Thilakaratne said that compared to the income from fines earned in 2015 it is an increase of Rs 22.3 million. The income from fines was Rs 67.9 million in 2015.

In addition, the Authority has also conducted 1,609 awareness programs for consumers. He said, “in keeping with the minister’s vision of creating a good market for consumers we will continue the raids.”

(Government News Portal)