Centuries for Mathews and Chandimal but India still on top
Having kept it locked up all through this tour, Sri Lanka finally reminded everyone of the batting quality they possess, as centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and, at long last, Angelo Mathews helped them avoid the follow-on at the Feroz Shah Kotla.
Given how long they were kept on the field, India would probably not have enforced the follow-on anyway. The Chandimal-Mathews partnership alone consumed 79.1 overs.
And yet, once they found a way past that stand – having missed numerous opportunities to do so previously – India reasserted their dominance. R Ashwin, underbowled for most of the innings, led the way, taking three wickets on a pitch that only gave the spinners modest assistance, and the other three bowlers made valuable incisions too. Wriddhiman Saha, on a day when India’s catchers kept letting down their bowlers, made three quality grabs behind the wicket.
Having got through the first session wicketless, and nearly doing so again in the second, Sri Lanka lost wickets in a clump, sliding from 317 for 5 and ending the day at 356 for 9, with Chandimal still at the crease on an outstanding unbeaten 147.
(ESPN Cric Info)
Well, India arranged this match in New Delhi in December knowing the weather conditions. They thought the cold climate will act a catalyst to overrun poor Sri Lankans. New Delhi also notorious for smog and SL fast bowlers got sick. When the match was abandoned yesterday SL team was booed and the great Indian fans were shouting cowers and losers to SL team. Then, India expected Virat Koli to score 300 runs but he failed. Ravi Shatri told India wants to win at any cost and he was annoyed when the umpires stopped the match. However SL fought back. Close of stumps on 3rd day SL scored 356 for 9 wickets. Chandimal ran out of partners and now 147 N.O. It is nice to see Matthews among runs. His knock of 111 runs definitely build his confidence. Two days of exiting cricket remains.