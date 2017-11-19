Chandika Hathurusingha to take over as Sri Lanka coach after India series: Reports
Sri Lanka Cricket are on the verge of former Test cricketer Chandika Hathurusingha as the Head Coach of the men’s team Sri Lankan team, according to Cricbuzz. It is reported that the 49-year-old will arrive in Colombo next week to meet officials and he is expected to take over after the ongoing series in India.
An SLC official is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz that the Ex-Co approved of Hathurusingha’s emgagement and that the board has now sent a draft of his contract to his lawyers.
Hathurusingha was coach of Bangladesh until October. Sri Lanka, on the other handm are without a head coach since the exit of Graham Ford in June. Former Australia cricketers Jason Gillespie and Geoff Marsh had been shortlisted for the role by the SLC but the board went to Hathurusingha, who has previously managed the Sri Lankan A team. Ironically, Hathurusingha’s first assignment as Sri Lanka head coach will be against Bangladesh next year.
Several current players like Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews and Suranga Lakmal came through the ‘A’ team during his time as the coach. On a tour to South Africa in 2009, Sri Lanka ‘A’ lost a closely contested three-match unofficial Test series 1-0 before going onto win the one-day leg 4-1. That prompted then Test captain Kumar Sangakkara to request his services for the senior side. Having joined the senior team, Hathurusingha was understudy to head coach Trevor Bayliss but a disagreement with the hierarchy of the board forced him to migrate to Australia.
(Indian Express)
the problem with SL cricket is that it does not run deep as a result the top players command the roost for they are indispensable. People the likes of mahela sangakkara and malinga did have the capacity to tell the Board to fly a kite and they found their way abroad to make a few more dollars than what the board could pay for their services in the twilight years!
The criket establishment began to fall apart soon after our cricketers were demanding competitive rates for their servuces some thing that was not sustainable for most of the matches were played to empty stadia here and abroad. Further there was industry to speak of to sponsor except coke and pepsi and they did that to foster international image.
If international cricket is to survive then a team taem need to be forged to meet the international standard and play matches to win as a team. There are certain skilss ass ciated in cricket as batters, bowlers, fielder wicketkeepers and these skills need to be sustained throughout the season and the tour. This is demanding they need to be fed well so that they train hard and it should be relebtles. This means discipline and i doubt even Hathurusinghe is capable of maintaining the pressure to get things done.
perhaps what we need is a tough soldier to get that done…….