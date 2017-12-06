Chinese enterprises job fair to be held in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka and China will jointly conduct “the First Chinese Enterprise Job Fair in Sri Lanka,” organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan Ministry of Skills Development and Vocational Training, an official said Tuesday.

Gao Bin, Director of Teaching Affairs from the China, Sri Lanka Vocational Training Center, told Xinhua that 15 Chinese companies, who had opened branches in Sri Lanka would provide job opportunities to over 400 Sri Lankans in an aim to strengthen the country’s employment sector.

Gao said that the Job Fair would be held in Colombo on Friday, where representatives from the Ministry of Vocational Training, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sri Lanka and representatives from the 15 Chinese companies would interview locals who sought employment in these Chinese companies.

The companies were in search of both skilled and unskilled workers and there were many job categories available, Gao said.

“Ties between China and Sri Lanka have strengthened over the years and as many Chinese companies are now present here. There is an opportunity for locals to find employment in these companies,” Gao said.

Chinese embassy officials in Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan government officials, and representatives from Sri Lanka collages and training providers will also attend the fair.

(Xinhua)