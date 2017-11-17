CID probe into telephone conversations: Links between COPE ‘Footnote’ members and Aloysius revealed

An in-depth investigation, conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has revealed a spate of telephone conversations between Perpetual Treasuries Pvt Ltd (PTL) owner Arjuna Aloysius and some members of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE), which probed alleged bond scams.

This was revealed in a comprehensive report submitted by Sub Inspector Yasantha Yehan Jayasinghe of the CID to the presidential commission of inquiry investigating alleged bond scams.

The report deals with the period from 2016 February 2 to 2017 June 20.

Additional Solicitor General Yasantha Kodagoda said that the CID had been directed to probe links between Aloysius and the MPs who had incorporated footnotes into the second COPE report on the treasury bond scam.

The CID informed the commission that Deputy Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe had had the highest number of telephone conversations with Aloysius during the period under investigation.

President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the commission in January to inquire into alleged treasury bond scams committed in 2015 February and March 2016.

Colombo District UNP MP Senasinghe had taken 62 calls, the P CoI was told and Deputy Minister Ajith P. Perera two calls. Gampaha District UNP MP Harshana Rajakaruna figured in 23 telephone conversations. SLFP Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera and UNP Puttalam District MP Hector Appuhamy had taken five and 23 calls, respectively, the commission was told.

In addition to calls between Aloysius and COPE members, there had been 387 calls between the then Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Aloysius, the report revealed.

The commission was told that COPE members Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Dr. Harsha de Silva, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Bimal Ratnayake, Abdul Al Maharoof, Mavai Senathirajah, M. A. Sumanthiran and Wimalaweera Dissanayake hadn’t contacted Aloysius over the phone.

(Source: The Island – By Sarath Dharmasena)