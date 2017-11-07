Circular to be issued over supply of petrol: fuel to be pumped only to vehicles
Posted in Local News
The Secretary to the Petroleum Ministry stated that a circular will be issued today (7), on the issuance of petrol declaring that fuel should be pumped only to vehicles until the fuel crisis has been averted.
It has been reported that the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPSTL) will issue a further 2,400 metric tonnes of petrol today (7), to filling stations throughout Sri Lanka.
(Ada Derana)