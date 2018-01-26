“CMC has to be the best in the country” – President

The Colombo Municipal Council has to become one of the best in the country, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

Speaking at a public rally in Colombo, the Head of State said that Azad Sally has to win the CMC for the SLFP.

“We need to ensure that the people of Colombo are treated fairly”. The President said the people of Colombo deserve a Municipal Council that can resolve their issues promptly.

“Azad Sally has suffered many injustices in the past, i know about it. He is someone who speaks for the people and fights for the people”, said President Sirisena.

The President called on the people to ensure an SLFP victory.

“As the president i am informing the members who will be elected that we will help you will all the necessary funding to ensure that the CMC becomes one of the best in the country,” he added.

(Source: News First)