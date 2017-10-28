Constitution making: MPs mustn’t support SC report: Elle Gunawansa Thera
Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera yesterday asked the government not to deceive the people with regard to the Steering Committee (SC) report and urged the MPs to avoid supporting it when presented in Parliament.
The interim report is to be debated in Parliament on October 30, 31 and November 1.
The monk told a news conference organised by the ‘Yuthukama’ Forum that MPs especially those from the two factions of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) should not support the interim report.
“By all means, the MPs can keep the vehicles and all privileges they enjoy but please don’t support this sin. I will visit constituencies represented by the MPs and make people aware of the dangers if this report is approved,” he said.
The monk said he had no faith in any political party and said politics had dragged the country to an abyss and it was clergy and the laity who were maintaining this country.
He said neither the Prime Minister nor anyone else had the right to question the statement made by the Karaka Sangha Sabha.
“We don’t ask whether the Premier or the Ministers whether they were there when Cabinet decisions are made,” the Thera said.
With regard to the proposal to abolish the executive presidency, the Thera said the 13th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished before pruning the powers of the presidency.
Former Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) Secretary Sarath Wijesinghe said the 13A was forced on us by outsiders.
“The current Constitution too has federalist features. It’s unitary character has been preserved because of the powers of the executive presidency. The US and India can afford to maintain a federal system because those countries are enormous but not small like ours,” he said and added that the questions asked by the BASL on the constitutional-making process were compiled legally.
“If anyone has quarries or doubts about the legality of the way the questions were asked, they can attend the upcoming BASL conference today and see for themselves,” Mr. Wijesinghe said.
Former Ruhuna University Vice-Chancellor Susirith Mendis said a constitutional draft had already been prepared and the proposed three-day debate on the interim report was an eyewash.
He said the new Constitution was a result of an international conspiracy and the constitutional process had become a play of words.
Yuthukama Forum Head Gevindu Kumaratunga said there was no need to ‘bomb’ Parliament because the committee report itself would become a bomb if it was passed. “We urge the government to throw this report into the Diyawannawa,” he said.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Lahiru Pothmulla)
Well the Yahapalanaya Government and the supporters of New Constitution says there are only discussions and Constitution has not been approved yet! And nothing to fear. Well this is music to fools. Remember, in a wedding, bride get a bridle dress, bouquet, lipstick & make up. Then perfumes (this is what YP & its supporters doing now). But after marrying and gone to honeymoon……nothing can be reversed. Things gone are gone. Proposed constitution driven by foreign powers are something like this. When it gets debated and approved in the parliament you can’t reverse it. If the folks in Sri Lanka do not like the constitution they have to protest now without listening to lullaby of the YP government!
If I had the Funds I would have filed a FR petition in Supreme under 126(5) which stipulates that a petition that is filed in the supreme court should be completed within 2 months of filing the petition, stating that the Indo Sri Lanka Agreement was forced down our throats by India which we Sri Lankans can never forget or forgive and it should be abolished as India did not fulfill the main part of the bargain of disarming the LTTE which has cost over a 100000 Sri Lankan Lives and several billion US $ loss financially to our country those responsible TNA, India and LTTE fronts in several foreign countries