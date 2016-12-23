Court remands 17 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

Seventeen Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Naval personnel were today remanded in judicial custody till January 5 by a court in the island nation.

The fishermen were produced before a magistrate at his residence in Jaffna and were remanded in custody, P Sesuraja and S Emiret, leaders of Rameswaram Fishermen’s Association, said.

The fishermen, 13 of them hailing from Rameswaram and others from Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district, were sent to a Jaffna prison later, they said.

All the fishermen were arrested near Neduntheevu yesterday, and their three boats were taken to Kanagesanthurai in Sri Lanka by the navy personnel.

Following their arrest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had urged the Centre to “act decisively” and bring back 51 fishermen languishing in the island republic.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, he sought his intervention for the immediate immediate release of 51 fishermen, including those arrested in the latest incident, besides 114 fishing boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

