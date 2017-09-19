Data missing from Arjuna Mahendran’s mobile phones

A considerable amount of data has been missing from the two mobile phones handed over by former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, probing the controversial treasury bond scam.

This was revealed by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) during the proceedings today as Mahendran appeared before the commission to submit evidence for the ongoing inquiry, as per the summons issued to him.

It was revealed that some 11 months of data was missing from the two mobile phones, which were submitted to the commission after the former Central Bank Governor was instructed to hand over his mobile phones and other digital equipment used since 2015.

Following this revelation, the Presidential Commission of Inquiry has sought an explanation from Arjuna Mehendran regarding the missing data.

UPDATE: (11.51am) – Former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Arjuna Mahendran started giving evidence before the commission, a short while ago.

His Counsel stated that Mr Mahendran will give evidence even though he is not a compellable witness.

(Ada Derana)