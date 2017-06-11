De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka’s Champions Trophy squad
Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka’s Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
Perera suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday’s stunning seven-wicket victory over defending champions India at the Oval.
“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has approved Dhananjaya de Silva as a replacement player for Kusal Perera in the Sri Lanka squad for the tournament,” the ICC said.
The 25-year-old De Silva, a top-order batsman and off-spinner, has played 16 ODIs, scoring 334 runs and taking four wickets.
Sri Lanka play Pakistan in their last Group B game in Cardiff on Monday needing victory to reach the semi-finals.
All four teams in the group are level on two points from two matches.
(Reuters)
That’s great news.
Our youthful team is flying high, through to the semi’s by beating Pakistan on Mon 12 June.
If we beat Pakistan and get in to the semi’s, well meet India for the Group B final. That’s not a big deal. Kohli is a Kohli (in Tamil, this means Hen !!!!), nowhere near MS Dhoni.
England will be finalists in Group A.
My Dear Matthews and his boys, WE DO HAVE A >50% chance of becoming World Champs. Thushara will be back for the semi’s and finals.
Go For IT, boys !!!!
The sledgers, AUSTRALIA, are already back home, licking their wounds.
Go for it, boys, we do have high chances of reaching the top.
With your youthfulness, energy and enthusiasm, we should get there, to the top, steadily but surely.