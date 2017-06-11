De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka’s Champions Trophy squad
Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka’s Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
Perera suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday’s stunning seven-wicket victory over defending champions India at the Oval.
“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has approved Dhananjaya de Silva as a replacement player for Kusal Perera in the Sri Lanka squad for the tournament,” the ICC said.
The 25-year-old De Silva, a top-order batsman and off-spinner, has played 16 ODIs, scoring 334 runs and taking four wickets.
Sri Lanka play Pakistan in their last Group B game in Cardiff on Monday needing victory to reach the semi-finals.
All four teams in the group are level on two points from two matches.
(Reuters)