Decision on legalizing abortion will be made once proposal is submitted to cabinet – Rajitha

The Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne stated that the motion to legalize abortion on two more counts was merely a proposal at this stage.

He stated that it was a proposal which had been brought to light during the Academic Sessions of the Sri Lanka Perinatal Society.

The Minister then explained that the Association had proposed to legalize the termination of pregnancy in the case of conception through rape and the detection of a congenital malformation in the foetus that would confirm the birth of a deformed individual.

He proceeded to say that a decision would be made once the proposal was submitted to the cabinet.

Expressing his own opinion on the matter, he stated that it would be inhumane to allow the birth of a congenitally deformed individual, and added that such foetuses should therefore be detected during the period of gestation to enable the termination of pregnancy.

