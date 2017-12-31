Defaced currency notes: Deadline extended

The previously given deadline of today, December 31, for the public to exchange willfully defaced or altered currency has been extended by three months, Central Bank sources said.

Speaking to the Sunday Observer, Senior Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe confirmed the extension. The previous deadline was to end today, December 31.

According to sources, Central Bank officials were directed to extend the deadline by three months. The previous deadline was to end on December 31, 2017, but was extended as the public had voiced many concerns and issues over the move.

Last week, CBSL requested the public to exchange willfully altered or defaced currency notes from any commercial bank immediately, adding that such notes will not be accepted by commercial banks after December 31. Dr Weerasinghe earlier told the Sunday Observer, that this step was taken to encourage the circulation of clean notes, by disincentivizing the public from defacing currency.

(Sunday Observer – By Maneshka Borham and Dimuthu Attanayake)