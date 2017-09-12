Deputy Minister Arundika Fernando removed

Deputy Minister of Tourism Promotion and Christian Affairs Arundika Fernando removed from his post by President Maithripala Sirisena with effect from today.

The President’s Media Division said that he has been removed from the Deputy Minister post as per the powers vested with the President under Article 46(2) (a) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Fernando was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Tourism Promotion and Christian Affairs on September 9, 2015.