Dialog trials 5G, a first in South Asia

Dialog Axiata demonstrated 5G (Generation) Technology for the first time in South Asia, paving the way for next generation wireless connectivity with speeds in excess of 35 Gbps (Gigabits Per Second) yesterday.

The ground-breaking 5G technology capability trial was carried out by Dialog Axiata with technology partners Ericsson and Huawei at the Dialog Iconic in Colombo.

The demonstration established the capabilities of 5G technology to deliver throughputs in excess of 35 Gbps on the 5G Radio (Air) Interface.

This will set a solid foundation for the future evolution of the nation’s Broadband connectivity to a technology generation well ahead of South Asia.

Secretary to the President and Chairman of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka Austin Fernando and Board of Investment of Sri Lanka Dumindra Ratnayaka and Acting Director General of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka M. Kingsly Fernando were present.

Invitees were guided through 5G technology solutions including, Massive MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output), cloud radio and included futuristic technology applications such as IoT (Internet of Things) based smart parking, Real time 4K video streaming, Industry automation and augmented reality using robots and demonstrations on Digital Business Solutions.

5G connectivity offers ultra-low latency, which will enable major breakthroughs in areas such as robotics, remote surgery, autonomous transport and next generation entertainment.

Dialog Broadband in June this year commercially launched 4.5G technology establishing yet another milestone in the region’s broadband technology landscape featuring download speeds in excess of 1Gbps.

“Dialog is committed towards delivering the very latest in technology and connectivity to Sri Lankans and this 5G trial is a yet another milestone in our journey towards offering Gigabit speeds with near zero latency that will deliver next generation Broadband and enable industrial applications such as autonomous manufacturing and robotics,” Dialog Axiata Group Chief Executive Supun Weerasinghe said.

