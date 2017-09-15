Sep152017September 15, 2017September 15, 20171Commentby Administrator

Disappointing to see present govt. also investing in Hambantota – Patali

Posted in Local News

Patali Champika Ranawaka

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka stated that although the Rajapaksa Government invested Rs. 900 billion to develop Hambantota, no economic benefit was reaped by it.

He accordingly said that it was disappointing to see the present government making investments centered on Hambantota too.

He expressed these sentiments upon attending an event in Gampaha yesterday (14).

(Ada Derana)