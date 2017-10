The Secretary of the GMOA Dr Haritha Aluthge said that his organisation would go for a countrywide indefinite strike if the government tried to legalise SAITM.

He said the government’s solution would be inimical to the interests of the public.

He said the GMOA would support the decisions of the government medical graduates who were awaiting their internship.

(Source: The Island – By Ajith Alahakoon)