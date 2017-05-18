Eight remanded after student protest
Posted in Local News
Eight people including a Buddhist Monk who behaved in an unlawful manner during yesterday’s Inter University Students’ Federation(IUSF) protest at Town Hall were arrested, the Police said.
Police reveal that the students have been remanded till Friday (19).
The group who had protested despite the court order against the action, had tried to cause a states of public distress by attempting to attack the police officers on duty at the time.
Sri Lanken University Students are stupid, brainless basterdes. Only thing they know is to protest and give a rag to follow students. Most the time they are on roads, buses and trains selling pens or collecting money for the deprived children. For god sake after your stupid University education, only thing you can do is those I mentioned please leave those kids alone. We don’t wont them to be like you wasting time and give a hard time to the public like blocking the roads . By the way if you cannot get a job with that worth less certificate you got from your university why don’t you try some jobs that suit your qualification abroad like sweeping roads and cleaning toilets.
Ranjith
Thanks for your golden words of wisdom.
These stupid idiots who have gained admission to the University under taxpayer funded free education are a shame on our nation.
They appear to be led by the idiot by the name of Kumara Gunaratam, who is a thrill seeking nincompoop of no known abode. Kumara Gunaratnam has his own problems and he is unleashing terror on innocent Undergrads.
Guys and Gals in the University, I inplore you to read your books and gain knowledge so that you can serve the nation and its citizens. Leave the GOONS in the GMOA and Kumara Gunaratnam alone. SAITM will sort out itself.
BTW, Kumara Gunratanam stole money and bought a house in a leafy suburb in Sydney. His family including kids are enjoying his stolen wealth. He is there in Sri Lanka misleading all of you with his ‘thrill-vaadaya’.
Ranjith you are spot on. Can these stupid students even stop inhumane ragging! Do they talk about beating Sinhalese Students in Jaffna University?