Eight remanded after student protest

Posted in Local News

Handcuffs - Arrest by Police

Eight people including a Buddhist Monk who behaved in an unlawful manner during yesterday’s Inter University Students’ Federation(IUSF) protest at Town Hall were arrested, the Police said.

Police reveal that the students have been remanded till Friday (19).

The group who had protested despite the court order against the action, had tried to cause a states of public distress by attempting to attack the police officers on duty at the time.