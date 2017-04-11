EU representatives to assess Sri Lanka’s GSP+ eligibility

A special representative group from the European Union (EU) has arrived in the country to assess Sri Lanka eligibility for the reinstatement of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+).

The representatives will be focusing on factors such as the economic stability of the country and human and labor rights in the country – to name a few.

The report of the European Commission’s technical team which examined Sri Lanka’s application for the restoration of General System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) duty concessions had concluded that the island nation now meets the eligibility criteria as set out in Art 9 (1) of the GSP regulations.

Subsequent to the submission of the report, the European Commission recommended to the European Union parliament that GSP+ be granted to Sri Lanka.

A special discussion regarding the granting of “GSP Plus” will be held on the 19th of April in Brussels, Belgium.

