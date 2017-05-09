Every 100 persons in Sri Lanka own 135.7 phones

Telephone ownership in Sri Lanka is 135.7 per 100 persons, according to the 67th Annual Report issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The report states that there are 12 land telephones per 100 persons and when mobile phones are added, it amounts to 135.7 phones per 100 persons.

The report states that 23.2 percent of the total population used the internet and the number of ATM teller machines installed in the country amounts to 18 per 100,000 persons.

According to the report, there are 2,984 authorised Commercial Bank branches and 630 approved special bank branches in the country.

Credit card usage in the country is 6,206 per 100,000 persons. The number of bank branches is 17 per 100,000 persons. There are also 1,225 approved finance companies and 88 leasing company branches throughout the country.

(Source: Daily News – By Lankinda Nanayakkara)