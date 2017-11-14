Filling Stations – Some creating artificial shortage: Arjuna

Petroleum Resources Development Minister Arjuna Ranatunge said yesterday he had received information that certain filling stations were continue to create an artificial petrol shortage and a special team had been deployed to investigate it.

He said this when responding to a question asked by UNP MP Chaminda Wijesiri and was determined to take legal action against those involved in this malpractice irrespective of their status.

Mr. Wijesiri said some filling stations had refused to pump even diesel despite there being no shortage of diesel.

When asked whether the ministry would formulate a mechanism to improve the storage capacity of fuel stations, the minister said his ministry had already instructed the filling stations to develop their facilities for this purpose.

Mr. Wijesiri pointed out that some fuel stations did not even have a storage capacity to hold a two-day stock of fuel.

