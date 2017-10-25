Final decision on SAITM to be delivered today

The government will give its final verdict on the Medical Faculty of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine today (25).

However Registrar of SAITM W.H.R.Hussain stated that the management of SAITM had not been informed of any formal ruling or decision taken by the government on the continuation of the Medical faculty.

She also stated that the state was yet to respond to rumours that the management of SAITM will be partially handed over to SLIIT in the near future.

Prof. Neville Perera stated that the Presidential Committee on SAITM headed by Dr. Harsha De Silva submitted proposals that included plans to devolve the administration on SAITM to institutes like SLIIT to ease the administration of the campus.

(Ada Derana)