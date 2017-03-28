First ‘Smart Bus Halt’ in Town Hall

The national mobile service provider Mobitel launched a state-of-the-art Smart Bus Halt at Town Hall, Colombo as a step toward transforming Colombo into a Smart City.

It was opened by Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure Minister Harin Fernando and Sri Lanka Telecom and Mobitel Chairman P. G. Kumarasinghe Sirisena.

The Smart Bus Halt is equipped with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi as well as a Smart Vending Machine to dispense beverages with a touch of the mobile for cashless payments. For a limited time, the machine will also provide a free chilled bottle of water via SMS, Sri Lanka Telecom said in a release.

The interactive touch screen at the Smart Bus Halt with its integrated facial analytics has the ability to customize onscreen content to suit the audience based on a multitude of characteristics such as age and gender. It also doubles as a self-service information portal with information on bus routes, train routes, timetables and localised details of ATMs among others, the release stated.

Mobitel’s Smart Bus Halt, in-line with its IoT (Internet of Things) initiative, is equipped with state-of-the-art environment sensors which monitor temperature, humidity, noise level and toxic gas concentrations. The data gathered from the sensors will enable the monitoring of air quality on a routine basis. The Smart Bus Halt will also be equipped with a mobile phone charging station, the release added.

(Source: Daily News)