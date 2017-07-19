Former navy spokesman Dasanayake further remanded

Former Navy Spokesman Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake, who was further arrested last week over abduction and disappearance of 11 youth, was remanded till August 2 by Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

He was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting in the enforced disappearance of 11 youths between 2008 and 2009.

Dasanayake, who served as the navy spokesman during the war, has been accused of aiding and abetting the incident.