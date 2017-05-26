Four police teams to arrest BBS General Secretary

Four police teams have been deployed to arrest Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation’s General Secretary Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera.

This is over several incidents including obstructing police officers to carry out their duties and making hate speeches that would lead to communal unrest.

Court has also issued an order preventing the Thera from leaving the country on a request made by police. Police spokesman DIG Priyantha Jayakody said the General Secretary of Bodu Bala Sena organization has been summoned to the Organised Crime Division to record a statement over the complaints received against him.

DIG Jayakody said the Thera has failed to appear in the Division.

(Source: Daily News)