Four police teams to arrest BBS General Secretary
Posted in Local News
Four police teams have been deployed to arrest Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation’s General Secretary Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera.
This is over several incidents including obstructing police officers to carry out their duties and making hate speeches that would lead to communal unrest.
Court has also issued an order preventing the Thera from leaving the country on a request made by police. Police spokesman DIG Priyantha Jayakody said the General Secretary of Bodu Bala Sena organization has been summoned to the Organised Crime Division to record a statement over the complaints received against him.
DIG Jayakody said the Thera has failed to appear in the Division.
(Source: Daily News)
Sirisena/ranil is an unholy alliance an alliance came into power by undermining sinhala buddhist solidarity that makes up about 60 percent of the population. The biggest threat to the sirisena unholy alliance is not mahinda, and his clan nor the opposition nor the jvp but it is the followers of what Gnanasara has given the leadership. If the democratic process is allowed to gtake its course and elections are to be held sirisena/ranil followers will have nowhere to go for their destniny i a foregone conclusion