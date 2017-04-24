Fourth round of talks between India and Sri Lanka on ETCA today

The fourth round of official talks between India and Sri Lanka regarding the Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) will take place today (24) in New Delhi, officials said yesterday.

Secretary to the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade Chandani Wijewardena told Daily Mirror that this would be the fourth round of talks on ETCA between the two sides. She said the talks would go on for three days and would end on April 26.

She said only basic proposals were being discussed at the moment and that nothing would be finalized. “These are talks that were in progress at the moment between the officials of the two countries,” she said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)