GMOA to go ahead with strike tomorrow

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) is to go ahead with the planned 24-hour countrywide strike tomorrow over the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) issue.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Naveen de Zoysa today told a media briefing that about 150 trade unions and associations have joined hands with them to protest against the SAITM.

He said all state medical officers would be refraining from engaging in services from 8.00 am tomorrow to 8.00 am on Saturday.

“All medical officers including ayurvedic doctors, dental and veterinary surgeons will strike tomorrow. The state doctors will also refrain from private practices until Saturday morning. A massive protest march and a public rally will also be held tomorrow in Colombo against the SAITM,” he said.

He said the workers attached to other trade unions would hold demonstrations and protest marches around the country.

However, he said several hospitals including the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Castle Street Hospital for Women, De Soysa Hospital for Women in Colombo and Sirimavo Bandaranaike Specialized Children’s’ Hospital in Kandy would be open for patients even during the strike.

“Some hospitals in the Eastern Province will also continue their medical treatments as usual since those areas have been affected with the influenza virus. Treatment for kidney patients will also continue without any hindrance,” he said.

Inter University students Federation, National Trade Union Center, Association of Medical Faculty’s Lectures, All Island Nurses’ Union and Ceylon Teachers Union were also among the associations which would protest against the SAITM today.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kalathma Jayawardhane)