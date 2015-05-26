Gnanasara thero arrested

Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galaboda Aththe Gnanasara Thera has been arrested after he produced himself at the Cinnamon Gardens Police.

He is to be produced before court today, police spokesman ASP Ruwan Gnasekara said.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Ven. Galaboda Aththe Gnanasara Thera after he failed to appear before the court on a case regarding his alleged participation at an unlawful assembly in front of the Bribery Commission.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court on April 24 issued notice on 27 persons including ten Parliamentarians and Gnanasara Thera to appear before the court on contempt of court charges, as they staged the demonstration.

The Magistrate, however, had issued an order banning protests in front of the Bribery Commission on the particular day.

The court later granted bail for the MPs in the case on May 8. However, as Gnanasara Thera failed to appear in person before the court, the Magistrate issued the warrant, reporter added. A police team has also been deployed at the airport to arrest the BBS General Secretary upon his arrival in the Country, it was reported.

