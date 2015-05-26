Gnanasara thero arrested
Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galaboda Aththe Gnanasara Thera has been arrested after he produced himself at the Cinnamon Gardens Police.
He is to be produced before court today, police spokesman ASP Ruwan Gnasekara said.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Ven. Galaboda Aththe Gnanasara Thera after he failed to appear before the court on a case regarding his alleged participation at an unlawful assembly in front of the Bribery Commission.
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court on April 24 issued notice on 27 persons including ten Parliamentarians and Gnanasara Thera to appear before the court on contempt of court charges, as they staged the demonstration.
The Magistrate, however, had issued an order banning protests in front of the Bribery Commission on the particular day.
The court later granted bail for the MPs in the case on May 8. However, as Gnanasara Thera failed to appear in person before the court, the Magistrate issued the warrant, reporter added. A police team has also been deployed at the airport to arrest the BBS General Secretary upon his arrival in the Country, it was reported.
(Ada Derana)
fake reporting at its best.
If Ven Gnansara is to be detained of these trumped charges he should r refrain to take even a drop of water from the prison authrities nor take any food for the prison authrities hold a mysterious record of those held in detention dying under mysterious circumstances to name one famaous bhikku Ven Whachissara!
the prison hospital is the best place to find bacterial and viral infection. It fact it is common knowledge that the prison authrities breed mosquitoes and they carryy besides malaria ….nague, eboa , west nilke virus, zika virs, Chikungunya most of these are leathal awith no antidotes!
As Zama says, the Island Republic of Sri Lanka has currently been invaded by Tamils from South India. Their occupation, based on historical facts, will not last for long.
Again as Zama says, the Island Republic of Sri Lanka, has currently been invaded by heathens ruling from Colombo. The rulers, who control the media, are propagating falsehoods against Buddhism. Ven Galgoda Atthe Gnanasara is leading the peaceful campaign against the falsehoods perpetrated by the ruling classes who are occupying our land.
Ven Gnanasara is a hero; a freedom fighter of the modern era. Even a Tamil, Kang Aroomugam, has confirmed this fact in a previous blog.